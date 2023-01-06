Cloudy with a chance for showers

Mostly cloudy skies Friday night will yield a chance of scattered mixed showers. The southeast winds at 10-20 mph will stay gusty all night. We should be prepared for wind-driven showers all weekend as the next two fronts pass through the Pacific Northwest. With highs in the mid to upper 40s, it will be rain showers during the day, and with lows dipping to freezing and a little below, expect snow showers overnight.

Highs will be close to 50 Monday. That is when we are looking for our heaviest rainfall. These mild temperatures and a chance of mixed showers will stay with us right through the middle of next week.

