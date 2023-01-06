Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 5:13 PM

Cloudy with a chance for showers

KTVZ

Mostly cloudy skies Friday night will yield a chance of scattered mixed showers. The southeast winds at 10-20 mph will stay gusty all night.  We should be prepared for wind-driven showers all weekend as the next two fronts pass through the Pacific Northwest. With highs in the mid to upper 40s, it will be rain showers during the day, and with lows dipping to freezing and a little below, expect snow showers overnight.

Highs will be close to 50 Monday. That is when we are looking for our heaviest rainfall. These mild temperatures and a chance of mixed showers will stay with us right through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content