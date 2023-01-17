A Mild Tuesday

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We start the day partly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers to our north, but this will clear and become a nice, mild day. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will reach the upper 30's to low 40's. Breezes will remain light and variable. The advance of the next system will turn our skies mostly cloudy with snow showers possible by morning. Lows will be in the 20's with light southerly winds.

That system will make for a gusty day Wednesday that will be full of mixed showers. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's with SW winds at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. This will taper off through the evening leaving us partly cloudy with lows in the mid-teens to low 20's. That storm moves through quickly, but leaves behind some cool air. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs scattered through the 30's. Apart from a brief and slight chance of some scattered showers late Saturday, the following few days promise to be quite pleasant. Skies will continue to clear and highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Lows will drop into the teens.

BOB SHAW

