Wind-driven mixed showers

While we are looking at a fairly mild morning, our cloud cover has thickened and the winds have already started to pick up. Both are signs of the advancing cold front that will bring us mixed showers for much of our day. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Showers will taper off by 10 and skies will begin to clear. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's tonight. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

With the passage of this front, the skies will clear nicely Thursday, but a northerly flow will keep us pretty chilly. Highs will be in the 30's and overnight lows will dip into the teens. Friday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the low 40's. The weekend looks quite pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 40's under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us into next week, with pretty average temperatures for both daytime highs and overnight lows.

