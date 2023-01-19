Clear and cold

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With storm activity moving off to the east and SE, we have seen our skies clear, and that has helped temperatures to drop. Skies will stay sunny today, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30's. Fortunately, winds will stay gentle out of the NW and then turn calm tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, with lows dropping to the low teens to low 20's.

We will see sunny skies again Friday, with highs that will be modestly warmer. The coming weekend looks to be quite pleasant. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40's Saturday and the low to mid 40's Sunday. These pleasant conditions will take us right into next week. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 40's. Overnight lows will be in the 20's.

