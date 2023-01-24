GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A strong ridge of high pressure centered to our west in the Pacific will deliver sunshine and mild temperatures to us today. Under mostly sunny skies we will see highs in the low to mid 40's. Breezes will be light and generally out of the nw. Light breezes turn southerly tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's.

The rest of our work week looks to be quite nice, but be prepared for a dramatic temperature shift this weekend. Sunny, mild conditions will be with us again Wednesday and we will be even warmer Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 50's. The change actually begins Friday when we see partly cloudy skies with highs back in the mid 40's; something more average for this time of year. The invasion of cold air will really start Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and overnight lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Sunday and into next week we will see the coldest temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 20's and lows will dip to single digits and near zero. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy all weekend, but we are expecting to stay dry.

