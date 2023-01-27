COLD, WET STORM COMING

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The first evidence of the advancing storm will be an increased cloud cover and gusty winds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's and NW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Cooling temperatures will also be evidence of the advancing system. Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 20's under thickening clouds. Winds turn southerly at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken quickly Saturday and with highs in the 30's, we will see a 30% chance of snow showers. North winds will become quite blustery Saturday night and the snow will taper off by midnight. Skies will clear nicely Sunday, but cold Arctic air will invade the region. Highs will be around 20 degrees. Lows will drop to single digits and below zero. Skies will be sunny Monday. Highs will stay at or below freezing and lows will dip to single digits. Clouds will build in at the start of next week and highs will return to the low to mid 40's.

