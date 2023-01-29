A pretty, cold Sunday and one more frigid night before some warming

Happy cold (but sunny) Sunday, Central Oregon!

As forecasters predicted, an Arctic front moved in from the north late Saturday and brought single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills around the High Desert.

It's expected to get even a few degrees colder Sunday night and early Monday, to 3-6 degrees, under clear skies -- except for some patchy freezing fog.

The winds gusting to 25-30 mph Sunday and Sunday night should lighten up Monday, as temperatures climb back toward freezing and maybe a few degrees above in places to start the week.

Some clouds return this week. along with another threat of patchy freezing fog in the night and morning through Tuesday. But it should stay dry, with lows holding in the 20s and highs climbing back into the 40s.