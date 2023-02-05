Partly cloudy and mild week ahead, with a few chances of rain or snow
NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday sees a mild and cloudy but mostly dry week ahead in your Sunday evening Local Alert Weather forecast.
NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday sees a mild and cloudy but mostly dry week ahead in your Sunday evening Local Alert Weather forecast.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.