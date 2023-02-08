NICE, MILD DAY

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are off to a mild start this morning and it looks like your Wednesday will stay quite mild. Skies will stay partly cloudy through the day with some additional clearing expected toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's with light breezes out of the east and SE. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 20's to low 30's. Breezes will remain light out of the se.

A nice little ridge of high pressure will build in Thursday. That will deflect the next storm system to the north and give us mostly sunny skies. It will also help our highs to reach the mid 50's, making Thursday the warmest day of the week. The ridge will weaken and move to the east allowing cooler, wetter air to move in Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40's, but we will not see any precipitation. The weekend promises to be quite pleasant. Skies will stay mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's Saturday and upper 40's to low 50's Sunday. A weak system moving in next week will deliver thicker clouds and a slight chance of showers Monday. We will be getting partial clearing Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

