Winter Storm Warning; breezy, including rain and snow, expected on the High Desert

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Expect heavy snow above 4,000 feet, which means most of our snow accumulations of 1 to 14 inches will be in the mountains.

In Bend and the surrounding cities, could see about 1 to 2 inches of snow on the ground. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Get set: After some bitterly cold temperatures in coming days, we could see another storm system moving our way on the weekend.

