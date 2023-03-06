Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:39 AM

More Winter-Like Weather

KTVZ

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Many are waking up to blowing snow and slick roads this morning, so give yourself some extra time to deal with all of this. We will see some partial clearing through the day, but snow showers will return this evening. Highs will be in the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. SW winds to be gentle at 5-10 mph. Southerly winds will stay gentle tonight .Snow showers will taper off by midnight and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's.  

We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30's with gentle southerly breezes. We may see some light snow showers Tuesday night, but they won't last long. Temperatures will begin to warm a bit around Thursday. The snow level will begin to rise and we will see a chance of mixed showers through the end of the work week. Scattered mixed showers will stay with us through the coming weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40's.  

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content