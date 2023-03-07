Another couple days of cold and snow

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Our winter sports fans will be excited to know more snow and accumulation is likely over the next couple of days, with significant accumulation expected for the Cascades.

Those of us wanting to get outside for a break from winter activities will have to wait a bit longer as the High Desert continues to feel the effects of the winter storm impacting the Pacific Northwest.

Precipitation will likely stay with us throughout the week, and with temperatures remaining in the 30s tomorrow, snow is expected through much of the region.

A gradual warming trend is expected to being on Thursday, changing the snow to a wintery mix of snow and rain. By Sunday, however, our high temperatures might break the 50 barrier for the first time in what feels like forever. By then, all snow should be evaporated to rain by the time it reaches us at the surface.

The warming temperatures should help to keep the roads from getting too slick, however the cold temperatures and wintery mix will surely make travel more precarious over the next few days.

Warmer weather is on the horizon!

Have a great evening!

