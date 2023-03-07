Staying Chilly

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We received some light snow showers overnight and we have a 20% chance of seeing more scattered snow showers today. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. A slight chance of snow showers will stay with us overnight tonight. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's and SW breezes will stay gentle through the night.

A slight chance of snow showers will stay with us into Wednesday morning and then skies will become mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. The break between systems will stay through Wednesday night and a chance of snow will return Thursday later in the day. Thursday also marks the beginning of a gradual warming trend, so while snow is likely Thursday night and into friday, this will turn to a chance of mixed showers through the weekend. By Sunday and Monday we are expecting highs in the low 50's. We are expecting a chance of rain showers coming out of the weekend and into next week.

