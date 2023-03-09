Skip to Content
Cascades’ winter storm warning means more snow for C.O.

Snowy Thursday afternoon at Santiam Junction
Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We continue to watch the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Pendleton for much of Central Oregon. It warns of heavy snow above 3,800 feet, with intense gusting winds. As a result, Mt. Bachelor is projected for up to 2 feet of new snow by the end of the week.

We will feel the effects of the impact in the Cascades as well and will continue to see snow through the night and tomorrow. It will gradually start to clear tomorrow night, for mostly clear skies on Saturday.

We're beginning to see a gradual warming trend that could take our highs over the weekend above 50 degrees for the first time in weeks.

Have a great evening!

