Snow today before clearing tomorrow

This morning we'll see snow showers that look to continue until around 4pm. After that we'll see a gradual clearing overnight leading to clear skies on Saturday. Winds gusting upwards of 20mph will make the warming temperatures feel cooler than they are.

On Saturday, gentle and variable winds will accompany a continued warming trend where we'll see highs in the mid 40s. This before a renewed chance of precipitation on Sunday, where we have the possibility to see 50 degree temperatures for the first time in several weeks.

