Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:28 PM

Snow today before clearing tomorrow

Katherine Blodgett

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

This morning we'll see snow showers that look to continue until around 4pm. After that we'll see a gradual clearing overnight leading to clear skies on Saturday. Winds gusting upwards of 20mph will make the warming temperatures feel cooler than they are.

On Saturday, gentle and variable winds will accompany a continued warming trend where we'll see highs in the mid 40s. This before a renewed chance of precipitation on Sunday, where we have the possibility to see 50 degree temperatures for the first time in several weeks.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content