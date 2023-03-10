More snow falling, winter storm warning; south-county schools on 2-hr. delay

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Bend-area schools are running on schedule today, but the four La Pine Schools and Three River Schools in Sunriver are on a two-hour delay this morning.

Many of us (the east slopes of the Cascades -- La Pine, Sunriver, Sisters areas) are still in a winter storm warning lasting all day and night, set to expire at 10 p.m. Friday, so we can expect snow to fall throughout the region taking us into Saturday. Friday's highs will range in the 20s to low 40s. Friday night lows are going to be cold, ranging in the teens to 20s.

On Saturday, we see a break from the snow and a slight warming trend. Partly cloudy skies, with no projected snow falling in the forecast, temperatures ranging in the 30s to low 50s.

On Sunday, we return to snowy conditions, as a new system passes through the region. Our temperatures are warmer on Sunday, which will carry us into Monday, however, we see precipitation on Monday before our temperatures drop.

REMINDER: we spring forward with Daylight Saving Time on Sunday morning, so turn those clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night!