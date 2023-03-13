Skip to Content
Cold, snowy day before midweek clearing

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

The next round of precipitation is making its way into the West Coast and it will bring snow showers to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the upper 30s today. Light and variable winds will turn northwesterly around 5-10 mph by midmorning. Lows tonight will be in the mid-20s.

Wednesday, we will start to dry out from the winter precipitation under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will look to warm as well, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

