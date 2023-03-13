Rain, snow and cooling temperatures to start the week

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Today's weather is taking a turn for the worse, after a beautiful weekend of sun and mostly clear skies.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the mild and dry weather on Saturday. Sunday also remained dry for much of the day before we saw some rain later in the afternoon (and snow at higher elevations). Much of the High Desert was able to break the 50-degree barrier for the first time in several weeks.

We're going to get another couple days of winter weather before returning to more mild temperatures and clear skies.

Today, we're seeing see rain for much of Central Oregon. Some higher-elevation cities like La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver will see some snow and remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 p.m. This combines with increasing winds, and the entire region is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m.

The winds will bring cooler temperatures tomorrow, and we'll see highs only in the upper 30s. More snow is predicted for tomorrow.

More mild weather is ahead, however. Precipitation should clear up by the middle of the week, however, and temperatures will warm up an average of 10 degrees by Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday, and stay warm!

