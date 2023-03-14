Warming under mostly clear skies

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a day of snow, we'll dry out today, under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will warm up to the mid 40s. It begins a warming trend will continue through the end of the week.

On Thursday, we will brighten up under sunny skies, as winds will turn southeasterly at a gentle 5-10 mph. Lows overnight will stay chilly, in the low 20s.

