Clear skies, starting to warm

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we remain cool compared to our average for mid March, the High Desert will continue its warming trend under clear skies today. Temperatures will reach mid to high 40s during the warmest parts of the day. Our winds will turn southeasterly and remain gentle around 5-10 mph. Lows overnight will stay cool in the low 20s.

For St. Patrick's Day, we'll see similar temperatures in the mid to high 40s, approaching that 50-degree mark and nearing our seasonal average. Under mostly sunny skies, winds will remain light and variable. Lows overnight will warm up a bit, to the upper 20s.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

