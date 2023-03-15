Clearing Skies; Gradual Warming

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Yesterday's snow left our roads a little slick this morning, but we are already seeing some clearing. Skies will stay mostly sunny and we will stay chilly. Highs will only be in the low 40's. Fortunately, winds will stay fairly light and variable. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Winds will be light and variable as lows range from mid-teens to around 20 degrees.

Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny through the end of the work week and we will warm slightly. Highs will be in the mid 40's Thursday and mid to upper 40's Friday. Partly cloudy skies Saturday will be accompanied by highs around 50 degrees. The advance of another front will give us a chance of mixed showers Sunday that will stay with us into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's.

