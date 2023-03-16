Skip to Content
More sunshine and a bit warmer

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We are waking up to clear skies and cold temperatures this morning. It looks like it will stay sunny and get a little warmer today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40's and SE winds at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and those breezy SE winds will be with us through much of the night. Lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's.  

With plenty of sunshine, we will continue to warm into Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the low 50's and mid 50's Saturday. This is that time of year where the warm, sunny days don't last long. Sunday will see a high around 50 degrees, but the clouds will thicken and deliver a 20% chance of showers. Highs will cool to the mid to upper 40's and stay there through the middle of next week. Lows will dip into the 20's, so a chance of mixed showers will be with us through Wednesday, as well. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

