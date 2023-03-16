Still warming under clear skies

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We're waking up today with still cold temperatures, due to the lack of cloud cover. They will get increasingly warmer throughout the day, though, and it looks like our highs will be in the low 50s. Skies will stay clear for another day, with gentle southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Tonight, it doesn't look like clouds will move in just yet, as lows stay chilly, in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow our warming trend will continue, with highs in the mid 50s, but clouds will start to thicken, especially overnight. Winds will remain variable and gentle. Overnight, the lows will get up to high 20s to low 30s, before we begin our cooling trend with the new bout of winter weather.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING ST. PATRICK'S DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!