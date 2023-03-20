Skip to Content
Mostly sunny, dry

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After a chilly start to spring, we'll see temperatures warm up a little today to the high 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. We'll also stay dry throughout the day. Winds will turn northeasterly at a gentle 5-10 mph.

Tonight's low temperatures will also look to be a bit warmer than yesterday, in the low 30s. Under partly cloudy skies, we'll stay dry, with winds that remain mild out of the northeast.

We won't stay dry for long, as more precipitation is projected overnight on Wednesday and for the rest of the work week.

