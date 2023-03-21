Mild weather to continue tomorrow before next storm

Happy Tuesday, C.O.!

Today we've stayed dry under mostly sunny skies. Winds have started to pick up to around 10 mph, with gusts between 20-25 mph being felt throughout the High Desert.

Overnight we'll see the clouds thicken a bit, keeping our low temperatures overnight slightly warmer than yesterday's. We'll continue to be precipitation-free, but the winds will stay with us.

Tomorrow is expected to be one more day of similar weather before the next storm system starts to make its presence known. Highs will be in the low 50s. Aside from a 20% chance of rain in La Pine and Sisters, we'll stay dry on Wednesday. Winds should subside from where they are today and tonight.

A new winter storm is on the way, and should start feeling its effects overnight on Wednesday. It will stay with us through the end of the work week, and possibly into the weekend. A winter storm watch has been issued for the Cascades and their eastern slopes, including La Pine and Sisters. It takes effect Thursday morning and currently ends Friday afternoon.

Have a great rest of your day and enjoy the mild weather on the High Desert!

