Very pleasant day

We start the day under clear skies, with some pretty mild conditions. Clouds will gather through the day until we are under mostly cloudy skies overnight. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's and NE breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Despite the extra clouds tonight, we will stay dry. Lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's. Those gentle breezes will become more northerly after midnight.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday, with highs in the low 50's. A chance of mixed showers will develop Wednesday night as the clouds thicken. Mixed showers are likely Thursday, with highs staying around 50 degrees. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 40's with overnight lows in the 20's beginning Friday. They will stay there through the weekend and into next week. We are looking at a chance of mixed showers through Monday, with a slight break in the activity Sunday.

