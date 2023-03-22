Chilly; mixed showers

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to cooling temperatures, and many of us will already have seen some precipitation. First as rain, but it will turn to snow throughout the day as the new storm system originating from the Gulf of Alaska makes its presence known in the Pacific Northwest. Winds will intensify today, andgusts of up to 30 mph are possible.

Overnight, we'll stay snowy and continue to cool off. We'll also continue to see westerly and NW winds at about 10-15 mph.

More snow is projected for Friday, as temperatures take a drastic dip to the low 40s. Gusty westerly should persist at 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30mph.

