Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:35 AM

LATE-DAY SHOWERS

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We are waking up to mostly clear skies and mild conditions this morning, but we are expecting clouds to thicken and deliver some late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's, with westerly and NW breezes at 5-10 mph. With lows getting down to freezing and a little below tonight, we face a 20-30% chance of seeing mixed showers. Breezes will stay gentle out of the west. 

Our chance of showers will increase to 40% Thursday, with highs scattered through the 40's. With lows in the 20's, rain will turn to snow Thursday night and will stretch through Friday as mixed showers. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 40's. A chance of scattered showers Saturday will turn to partly cloudy skies Sunday. A slight chance of scattered showers will move through Monday. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, with highs around 50. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTERAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content