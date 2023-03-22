GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to mostly clear skies and mild conditions this morning, but we are expecting clouds to thicken and deliver some late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's, with westerly and NW breezes at 5-10 mph. With lows getting down to freezing and a little below tonight, we face a 20-30% chance of seeing mixed showers. Breezes will stay gentle out of the west.

Our chance of showers will increase to 40% Thursday, with highs scattered through the 40's. With lows in the 20's, rain will turn to snow Thursday night and will stretch through Friday as mixed showers. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 40's. A chance of scattered showers Saturday will turn to partly cloudy skies Sunday. A slight chance of scattered showers will move through Monday. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, with highs around 50.

