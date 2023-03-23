More winter weather on the way

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of the next system from the NW will continue to thicken our clouds today and deliver a 40% chance of mixed showers. With highs scattered through the 40's, this will start as rain and then turn to snow as overnight lows dip to the upper teens to mid 20's. The passage of a cold front will take westerly winds to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30+ mph. SW winds will stay gusty all night long.

Temperatures cool Friday, so we will see a good chance of wind-driven snow showers all day. Snow showers will through Friday night and much of Saturday. This will clear up and give us partly cloudy skies Sunday. Unfortunately, we are going to stay pretty chilly into next week. Monday night through Tuesday night, we will see a chance of some mixed showers.

