Rain and snow, temperatures cooling

Good Thursday evening, C.O.!

With one more day left in the work week, we're starting to feel the effects of the new storm system coming from the Gulf of Alaska -- even hail with the winds in northern Bend this afternoon. We'll see scattered showers this evening and gusty winds around 15 mph. Intermittent gusts could reach as high as 30-35 mph.

Overnight, we'll keep a 20-30% chance of more precipitation under mostly cloudy skies. Winds look to stay the same. Temperatures will start to drop more drastically as lows are forecast to be in the high teens to mid twenties.

Tomorrow, any remaining precipitation in the form of rain will turn to snow under partly cloudy skies. Cold air will drop our high temperatures to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will stay westerly at a blustery 15-20 mph.

Have a great rest of your day on the High Desert!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US