Snowy and cold

We'll wake up to chilly temperatures from our overnight lows in the mid 20s. Throughout the day, westerly winds linger at a blustery 15-20 mph and gust as high as 30 mph. Scattered snow showers will continue until the evening.

We'll continue to feel the effects of the large storm system originating in the Gulf of Alaska tomorrow night, with temperatures ranging from the upper teens to low 20s. The snow looks to continue overnight.

The stormy weather will linger into Saturday as we start our weekend, with continued westerly winds under partly cloudy skies. We do carry a 30% chance of snow in many areas of the High Desert, but our southern and western areas will remain snowy until Sunday.

