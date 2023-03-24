Chilly, with more snow tonight

Good evening Central Oregon,

Its Friday!

To close out the work week, we'll see a 40% or greater chance of continued chance of snow this evening throughout the High Desert. Winds will stay a breezy 10-15 mph, and could gust as high as 25 mph in some areas. The winds will bring some cool air that will lower our temperatures to the high teens to the low 20s overnight.

Tomorrow, the chance of snow tapers off for some of us around 11 a.m., but the western and southern areas of the High Desert could still see snow throughout the day. Winds will also look to subside a bit by then to 5-10 mph.

By Sunday, we should all have dried out, but temperatures will be stuck in the high 30s to low 40s during the warmest parts of the day.

We'll start to warm back up toward the beginning of next week but are looking at another round of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

