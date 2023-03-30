Chilly and cloudy night, new system on the way

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

We're staying dry for the rest of the day, and it looks like tomorrow for most of us as well. However, we will see our next system move into the area, as a new winter weather advisory has been issued for the Cascades and their eastern slopes starting tomorrow.

Clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day Friday, and winds will turn westerly and become increasingly intense. They project to be between 10-20mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures will also start to cool as we go about our day tomorrow. By Saturday, our highs will be about seven degrees cooler on average than what we're seeing today.

Have a great evening!

