Winter Storm For The Weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next system advancing on the NW has caused the National Weather Service to put a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of the region beginning at 5:00 pm today. It is currently scheduled to expire at 11:00 pm Sunday. Our clouds will thicken today and deliver a chance of pm scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's with SW winds at a gusty 5-15 mph. Winds will turn southerly and pick up to 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph tonight. Rain will turn to snow as lows dip to the mid 20's to low 30's.

We can expect the rest of the weekend to be pretty stormy. Night time snow will turn to rain for some as highs reach the low to mid 40's. Winds will tend to stay gusty through much of the weekend. This storm will break up Sunday night and leave us under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the middle of next week. We will also see a modest warming trend that will have us back into the low 50's by next Thursday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!