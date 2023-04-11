Chilly again, but warming is on the way

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Midway through the workweek, we'll wake up to some chilly temperatures. We won't warm up from our overnight lows scattered throughout the 20s, as highs today look to be from the high 30s to the high 40s. Winds will turn northwesterly and subside to between 5-10 mph.

Cloud cover will decrease overnight and lead to mostly sunny skies on Thursday, where we will see a warming trend begin. High in the 40s on Thursday lead to low to mid-50s on Friday and an even warmer weekend. We should stay dry for the rest of the week, but cloud cover will start to increase this weekend, in preparation for our next potential round of rain to start next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!