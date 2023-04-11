Chilly and breezy today, looks to continue tomorrow

Good Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

We saw a drastic drop in temperature from yesterday to today. Monday's temperatures north of 70 degrees already seem a distant memory, as we returned to the winter-spring blurring temperatures of the mid 40s today. Southwesterly winds turned westerly but remain blustery, between 10-15 mph. We look to stay dry through the evening but will pick up a 20-30% chance of scattered snow showers overnight.

Tomorrow, we'll continue to cool, although much more subtly, only a few degrees to the low 40s. Winds will turn northwesterly but remain similar in speed, under partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we should gradually start to warm back up, before the end of the week and weekend forecast for more noticeable increases in temperatures.

Have a great evening!

