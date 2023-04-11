Chilly and Breezy; Warm-Up Coming

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A passing cold front will keep us breezy and chilly all day, with a chance of morning showers followed by some partial clearing. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 20's and southerly breezes will back off to 5-15 mph.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday and we will stay chilly; highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Westerly winds will stay quite gusty at 10-20 mph. Skies will become mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. Thursday also marks the beginning of a warming trend that will have us around 70 degrees Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny through the weekend and then turn mostly cloudy Sunday night. Highs will be in the mid 60's Sunday. Look for partly cloudy skies Monday with a slight chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's.

