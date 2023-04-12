Cold and windy, scattered snow showers possible this evening

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

We're halfway through the workweek and are feeling another cold and windy day here on the High Desert. The chance of more scattered snow showers continues for us this evening before we dry out overnight. Once we dry out, we will stay dry through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Winds have stayed gusty out of the west at around 10 mph.

Lows overnight will stay cold before we start a moderate warming trend tomorrow. Temperatures will range from the high teens to the mid-20s. Winds should subside overnight, turning northwesterly tomorrow, and remain at a modest 5-10 mph. The start of our warming trend will take up to the high 40s to low 50s tomorrow during the day and the mid 60s by this weekend.

