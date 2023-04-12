Skip to Content
Drying, warming trend begins

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After some chilly overnight temperatures, we'll start a warming trend today that will begin with a moderate increase in highs of the day. Up a few degrees across the High Desert, we'll feel temperatures in the upper 40s in the warmest parts of the day. Southerly winds will turn northwesterly but remain gentle, between 5-10 mph.

Lows overnight will also be slightly warmer than last night's, but remain pretty chilly, in the upper 20s. Under clearing skies, we'll continue a warming trend that looks to take us to the mid 50s Friday and mid-60s by this weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

