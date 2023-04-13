Clearer skies; staying chilly

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While today is not going to be a great deal warmer than yesterday, it does mark the beginning of a nice little warming trend. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will reach the mid to upper 40's, with a few spots breaking into the low 50's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight, with lows scattered through the 20's. Those gentle breezes will turn southerly after midnight.

Friday will be sunny, with highs in the low to mid 50's. Skies become partly cloudy Friday night and remain that way Saturday, when highs reach the low to mid 60's. Highs will stay warm Sunday, but we will also see about a 20% chance of scattered showers that will last through the night. Temperatures cool a bit beginning Monday, so we can expect a chance of mixed showers through Tuesday. This will turn to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and we will stay cool.

