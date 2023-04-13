Warming continues, sunny skies

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to some chilly temperatures across the High Desert, but continue a warming trend that should take most of us in the the 50s today. Under mostly sunny skies, we look to stay dry throughout the day. Winds will turn southwesterly at a mild 5-10 mph.

This weekend, the warming continues, to the low to mid-60s. Cloud cover will increase progressively through the weekend as we prepare for our next round of mixed precipitation to start the week. It will also bring some cooler temperatures, reversing our warming trend that will peak this weekend and taking us all the way back down to the upper 40s to low 50s.

