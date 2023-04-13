Skip to Content
Warming trend to continue into the weekend

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

We began a warming trend with a very modest increase in temperatures in the warmest part of our day to the upper 40s. Winds have turned northwesterly but stayed gentle today, between 5-10 mph. Some cloud cover has rolled in, and we will finish the evening under partly cloudy skies. Lows overnight will be chilly again, scattered throughout the 20s.

Tomorrow, our warming continues to the low 50s. Clouds will thin to sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will turn southwesterly but remain between 5-10 mph. Lows overnight will increase a bit, to the low 30s. Our dry weather and warming trend looks to continue through the weekend, where we'll see temperatures in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great evening!

