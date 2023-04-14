Sunny; A Little Warmer

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As a weak ridge of high pressure builds in, we will see some clearer skies today and temperatures that get a little warmer. With plenty of sunshine our highs will reach the low to mid 50's...still a little below average. Westerly and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Those gentle breezes will calm in the evening and remain calm overnight.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Saturday as highs reach the low to mid 60's. Those clouds will thicken saturday night and yield a 30% chance of showers Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50's to around 60 degrees. A chance of showers will stay with us Monday and Tuesday, as will some cooler air. Highs will be in the low 50's Monday and mid 40's Tuesday. Those cool temperatures and a chance of intermittent showers will carry us through the middle of next week.

