Warming peaks Saturday; slight chance of rain Sunday

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

We made it to the end of the work week under sunny skies, with temperatures modestly warmer than yesterday's. Winds have also subsided to about 5 mph and remain westerly. They'll turn northwesterly overnight and southeasterly tomorrow, but stay pretty gentle.

We'll continue warming tomorrow into our warmest day of the week. Temperatures in the low 60s will be felt across the High Desert. Some cloud cover will roll into Central Oregon, but we look to stay dry throughout Saturday. Lows overnight will also continue to warm into the upper 30s to low 40s.

On Sunday, we'll feel similar temperatures to Saturday, slightly cooler but still right around 60 degrees. Clouds will continue to thicken and we'll carry a 20-30% chance of rain later in the day. Winds will pick up out of the southwest around 15 mph, with some gusts as high as 25 mph. Lows overnight will dip back down to the low 30s as we prepare for some cooler temperatures early next week.

Have a great weekend!

