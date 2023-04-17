Chilly, breezy, scattered snow showers possible

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We're going to wake up to very chilly temperatures as the storm system continues to press into the High Desert. Even the warmest parts of the day only look to be in the low to mid 40s. Winds will turn southwesterly but stay blustery, between 7-15 mph. Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect to see some on-and-off snow showers throughout the day. The mountains and mountain passes look to see heavy snowfall, and as a result, the southern and western cities of the High Desert expect to be more affected.

Overnight temperatures will remain chilly, in the mid-to-high 20s, and winds will subside but not completely die down. Wednesday forecasts call for lingering scattered snow showers and similar chilly temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will remain southwesterly but pick back up to to between 15 and 22 mph.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!