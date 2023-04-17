Stormy weather this week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

I hope you got to enjoy some time outside this weekend, because a new storm system is approaching the High Desert and forecast to stay with us through the better part of this week. Winds have already picked up, and we should see some mixed precipitation this evening. Thunderstorms are also possible, as a winter weather advisory has been issued for the eastern slopes of the Cascades, with a possible 8 more inches of snow at pass levels!

Overnight, as temperatures drop, the precipitation should turn from a wintry mix to snow showers for most of us, and continue as scattered snow showers throughout the day tomorrow. It will also drop the nice spring temperatures of the weekend back down to the mid 40s in the warmest parts of the days tomorrow. Winds look to stay gusty out of the southwest, between 7-15 mph.

Have a great evening!

