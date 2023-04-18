Chance of scattered snow showers and thunder

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to some chilly temperatures this morning on the High Desert. This comes after the Cascades saw a night of snowfall that may make its way to Central Oregon. Currently we have a 40-70% chance of some scattered snow showers throughout the day. Winds will turn southerly but remain blustery, between 10-15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph at times. Highs today will remain chilly, in the upper 40s.

We're in for another cold night tonight, as temperatures will be scattered throughout the 20s, before we likely dry out on Thursday and begin a warming trend that will take us to the low 50s tomorrow, but back to more spring-like temperatures by this weekend.

