Cold, wet and breezy winter storm

After waking up to some patchy freezing fog this morning, a cold, wet system will give us a chance of scattered mixed showers today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's on another breezy day. Westerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Those gusty winds will turn southerly overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will dip into the 20's.

More mixed showers are expected to be scattered across the region Wednesday, with highs in the 40's. Thursday will bring modestly warmer temperatures and a chance of more mixed and scattered showers. Friday really marks the arrival of warmer temperatures. Highs will be around 60 under partly cloudy skies. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60's, with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be quite nice, as well, but we will see a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's, with some gentle breezes.

