Cold, windy, more stormy weather tomorrow

The storm system that moved in last night reversed last week's warming trend and dropped our highs today all the way back down to the 40s. Winds have remained westerly and busy between 15-20 mph, at times gusting as high as 20 mph. The southern and western parts areas of the High Desert currently carry a 20-30% of some scattered snow showers this evening, but otherwise we look to stay dry for the rest of the day in a lull of storm activity.

Tomorrow the stormy weather will return with a 40-70% of scattered snow showers across the High Desert. There's also a possibility that we hear some thunder across Central Oregon. Winds will remain blustery but turn southerly at 10-15 mph, continuing to gust higher up to 25 mph. Under partly cloudy skies we look to stay cold in the mid to upper 40s in the warmest parts of the day.

