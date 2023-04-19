Scattered showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current batch of broken storm activity will take all day to work through our region and then give us some partial clearing going into tonight. Highs will reach the low to mid 40's, with a chance of scattered mixed showers and westerly winds at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Those gusty winds will turn light and variable overnight. Skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 20's. With humidity levels staying fairly high, we can expect a frosty Thursday morning.

We are expecting another heavy wave of moisture to push through Thursday. Morning snow will turn to rain as highs climb to around 50 degrees. The rain will weaken Friday and a change in the air flow pattern will help us warm to around 60. Skies will stay partly cloudy through the weekend. Saturday's highs will get close to 70 and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60's. Skies will become mostly sunny by Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50's Monday and low 60's Tuesday.

